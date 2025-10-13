Education DG orders tighter safety monitoring in schools nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: All state education directors and school administrators have been instructed to strengthen safety supervision through unannounced spot checks.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said this measure is crucial for promptly identifying and addressing safety issues affecting students and staff.

“I have instructed state education directors and district education officers to conduct spot checks,“ he told a special press conference.

“With these unannounced inspections, we can immediately identify and address issues that require urgent attention.”

Mohd Azam emphasised that teachers must remain with their students during teaching and learning hours.

“I believe that in whatever initiative we implement, teachers must always be by their students’ side,“ he said.

Official duties outside classrooms must be managed carefully to avoid compromising student safety.

The Ministry of Education will not compromise with any party found negligent in ensuring student safety.

“I will not hesitate to take stern action against any negligence that jeopardises safety in our educational institutions,“ he stressed.

Safety monitoring has been strengthened through ongoing safety audits conducted by the School Inspectorate.

These audits are currently being carried out in more than 1,000 schools and hostels nationwide. – Bernama