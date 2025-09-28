Education Ministry probes pupil death after sewage pit fall at school

NILAI: The Ministry of Education and Negeri Sembilan Education Department have taken full responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation into a boy’s death after falling into a sewage pit at a Lenggeng school.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that further action would be taken immediately upon investigation completion to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

She confirmed the MOE is conducting a school safety audit through the School Safety Reform Committee, which is closely monitoring the matter.

“The MOE expresses its condolences to the victim’s family,” she told reporters in Kampung Masjid, Lenggeng.

Fadhlina visited the family of Abdul Fatah Khairol Rizal accompanied by education officials and state executive council members.

Media reports indicate the nine-year-old boy died after falling into the uncovered sewage pit at the school yesterday morning.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad reminded all school administrators to ensure school facilities remain safe.

Nilai District Police Chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim confirmed eight witnesses have been called with the case investigated under the Child Act.

Fadhlina expressed appreciation to Muhammad Arsyad Jahaya who dived into the sewage pit attempting to save Abdul Fatah.

The victim’s mother Norfazila Md Lajin expressed gratitude for the concern and moral support from MOE staff and the public.

She hopes immediate action will be taken by authorities to prevent such incidents from happening again. – Bernama