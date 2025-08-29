EKVE Section One opens to strengthen Klang Valley road network

KUALA LUMPUR: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi declared the opening of Section One of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) highly significant for strengthening the Klang Valley road network system.

He described the EKVE as one of Malaysia’s major infrastructure projects forming part of the Kuala Lumpur Outer Ring Road system in the east.

“The EKVE is designed as an alternative route that can connect major suburban areas such as Sungai Long, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Hulu Langat and Ampang without having to enter the city centre, which is often severely congested,“ he said.

Nanta spoke at the opening ceremony of EKVE Section One at the Ampang toll plaza officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The 24 kilometre Section One features four elevated interchanges at Sungai Long, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Hulu Langat and Ampang.

Section One covers 16.8 kilometres of main alignment and 8.4 kilometres of slip roads while Section Two will connect directly to Ukay Perdana.

“When it opens, it will complete the entire 39 kilometre EKVE alignment as planned in the original development plan,“ he said.

Regarding the MyJalan application, Nanta reported receiving 40,938 complaints since its August 2023 launch by the Prime Minister.

“Of that number, 12,459 complaints involved JKR and the Malaysian Highway Authority with a high resolution rate of 95.19%, while 28,479 complaints were categorised under the ‘No Wrong Door’ policy involving state roads, village roads, urban roads and private roads,“ he added. – Bernama