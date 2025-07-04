Express bus driver and passengers fined for not wearing seat belts in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: An express bus driver and three passengers were issued summonses for failing to wear seat belts during a special enforcement operation by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Terengganu. The nationwide crackdown, which began on July 1, aims to ensure compliance with the new directive making seat belts mandatory for drivers and passengers of express and tour buses.

Terengganu JPJ director Zamri Samion reported that 85 buses were inspected, with only four violations detected. “The level of compliance was very good, with only a driver and three passengers penalised,“ he said during the operation in Chendering.

To further improve awareness, Zamri announced that JPJ will meet with bus operators next week for advocacy sessions. “JPJ will not compromise on safety. Strict action will be taken against those who ignore regulations,“ he warned.

Complaints regarding seat belt violations can be submitted via the MyJPJ app or emailed to aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my.