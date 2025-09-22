Fadillah urges Malaysian students in China to adopt positive values

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has advised Malaysians in China, particularly students, to adopt the positive values demonstrated by the Chinese people and bring these qualities back to Malaysia.

He encouraged Malaysian students to maximise their educational experience by learning from the hardworking spirit and effective learning methods prevalent in Chinese society.

Fadillah highlighted that China’s remarkable development achievements resulted from decades of dedication and persistent effort.

He reminded students to actively promote Malaysian culture and positive national values while serving as ambassadors of national pride internationally.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that approximately 6,000 Malaysian students currently study in China, with 1,600 residing in Beijing alone.

He expressed optimism that these students would eventually contribute significantly to Malaysia’s pool of experts across various professional fields.

Fadillah made these remarks during a dinner gathering organised by the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing, which attracted nearly 200 members of the Malaysian diaspora.

The event featured an interactive question-and-answer session where the Deputy Prime Minister listened to suggestions from attendees.

Fadillah emphasised that Malaysia-China relations currently stand at their strongest historical level, reinforced by multiple high-level exchanges between both nations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited China earlier this month, following President Xi Jinping’s April visit to Malaysia and Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s official visit in June last year.

The Deputy Prime Minister is currently undertaking an official visit to China from September 16 to 23 at the Chinese government’s invitation.

His itinerary included delivering Malaysia’s address at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo opening in Nanning on September 17 and visiting Chongqing on September 19 before arriving in Beijing.

China has maintained its position as Malaysia’s largest trading partner for sixteen consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching US$106.4 billion (RM444.15 billion) in 2024. – Bernama