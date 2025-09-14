Fahmi to meet Meta on Sept 22 over online gambling ads and licence

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil will meet social media giant Meta on September 22 to address critical issues surrounding their platforms.

The discussion will focus on the Class Licence for Applications Service Providers and the persistent spread of online gambling advertisements on Facebook.

Fahmi highlighted that the majority of content removed from Facebook consists of gambling-related posts and paid advertisements.

He expressed frustration that Facebook continues to permit paid gambling ads despite clear violations of Malaysian law.

“If an online gambling advertisement is paid for using a credit card, Facebook should know that this is content not permitted in Malaysia,” he told reporters after officiating the Community Day Programme and National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) Penanti.

Fahmi noted that Facebook has been reluctant to take firm action against accounts and payments linked to these illegal activities.

The government prefers a constructive dialogue approach rather than imposing bans, recognising the platform’s importance for economic and social purposes.

He emphasised the need to prevent criminals from exploiting social media for profit while undermining societal harmony.

On the Safe Internet Campaign, Fahmi revealed that MCMC has visited over 2,600 schools with a target of 10,000 by next year.

The campaign aims to promote safe internet usage, particularly protecting children and families from online risks.

Fahmi also highlighted the role of NADI managers as ambassadors for internet safety within their communities.

Penang has established 42 NADIs under the 1 State Constituency 1 NADI initiative, attracting over 10,000 members since May 2025.

These centres have recorded nearly 18,000 participations in various smart service activities, enhancing digital literacy. – Bernama