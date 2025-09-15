Fahmi urges Bernama-Perkeso talks on media workers’ welfare needs

GEORGE TOWN: The Communications Ministry has called on the Malaysian National News Agency to hold further discussions with the Social Security Organisation to explore possible assistance for media personnel based on the nature and risks of their assignments.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the discussion was crucial as journalism encompasses diverse specialisations and work scopes, creating different social security needs.

He noted that photographers and cameramen often carry heavy equipment that could cause shoulder problems or slipped discs, while field reporters face risks such as harsh weather conditions and accidents.

Fahmi spoke after presenting the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid to Choo Kar Chun, a 44-year-old journalist with Kwong Wah Yit Poh who has suffered hearing loss since October 2024.

The ministry is considering additional support for Choo to replace his current hearing aid with a more sensitive device, noting that his condition may be linked to repeated exposure to audio recordings of interviews and press conferences.

Fahmi will reach out to Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong to see if Perkeso can extend further assistance.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with media clubs nationwide to ensure timely aid distribution under Tabung Kasih@HAWANA.

While no fixed quota has been set for recipients or funding, Fahmi stressed that a needs-based, flexible approach would be adopted to ensure assistance reaches targeted groups efficiently.

Over the past two years, RM2 million has been allocated under Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, benefiting 500 recipients including Choo who is the 500th recipient and the 22nd in Penang since the initiative began in 2023.

The initiative, launched in conjunction with National Journalists Day 2023, reflects the government’s compassion, empathy and appreciation for the contributions of media practitioners. – Bernama