FAMA Fest 2025 surpasses sales target with over RM7 million generated

NILAI: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has surpassed its sales targets for vegetables and fruits at FAMA Fest 2025, generating over RM7 million across six locations nationwide this year.

Its director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said the events, held in Sarawak, Johor, Perak, Selangor and Sabah since April, attracted more than 385,733 visitors and featured 364 entrepreneurs, generating total sales of RM7.744 million.

He added that the final event in Negeri Sembilan, from Thursday until tomorrow, is expected to attract 20,000 visitors, with a sales target of RM400,000.

Abdul Rashid noted that across the five locations held so far, FAMA Fest has exceeded the set target of RM6 million.

The initiative aims to promote locally produced fresh and processed agro-food products. – Bernama