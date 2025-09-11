Father and son found burnt to death in Sungai Buloh house fire

SUNGAI BULOH: The charred remains of a nonagenarian and his 62-year-old son were discovered inside their single-story terrace house following a devastating fire.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed the department received an emergency call at 12:50 am.

The first fire engine from Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Station arrived at Kampung Sri Indah A just ten minutes later.

“The fire involved a single-story terrace house that was 80% destroyed,“ he stated in an official release.

“Two male victims, a 94-year-old father and his 62-year-old son, were found burnt to death inside the house.”

The operation received assistance from fire rescue teams based in Damansara, Rawang, and Bukit Jelutong.

A total of 28 personnel and eight fire engines were deployed to the scene, including specialised units.

The blaze also completely destroyed two vehicles parked at the property, a Perodua Alza and a Perodua Kancil.

Both cars sustained approximately 80% damage from the intense heat and flames.

Firefighters managed to bring the inferno under full control by 3:40 am after nearly three hours of effort.

Medical personnel from the Ministry of Health confirmed both victims had died at the scene.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s K9 unit was deployed to assist with forensic investigations at the property.

The victims’ bodies have been formally handed over to police authorities for further action.

Fire teams returned to the location this morning to conduct thorough overhaul operations.

This follow-up work ensures no remaining hot spots could cause the fire to reignite unexpectedly. – Bernama