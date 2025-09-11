Federal government approves RM3 million for Johor earthquake detection

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The federal government has approved a RM3 million allocation for constructing two additional seismology stations in Johor to strengthen the state’s earthquake monitoring system.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi stated these new stations would complement the six existing ones which will be upgraded to improve early tremor detection capabilities in high-risk areas.

He explained this initiative forms part of the state government’s medium-term efforts in collaboration with the Department of Minerals and Geoscience, the National Disaster Management Agency and the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

“The state government extends its appreciation to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for approving this RM3 million allocation,“ he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

Onn Hafiz confirmed Johor’s Department of Minerals and Geoscience is conducting land and building assessments in earthquake epicentre areas to identify risk levels more accurately.

Several minor earthquakes were recorded in Segamat and Batu Pahat starting August 24 with a magnitude of 4.1 followed by seven aftershocks between August 27 and September 3.

The aftershocks measured between 2.5 and 3.4 in magnitude according to monitoring data.

Onn Hafiz added the state government would step up preparedness through continuous studies on fault lines and earthquake impacts by relevant agencies and public universities.

“All new developments must also take into account the Malaysia National Annex to Eurocode 8 standards to ensure earthquake-resistant structures,“ he emphasised.

He confirmed vulnerability assessments of existing critical infrastructure including hospitals, dams, data centres and strategic facilities would be carried out.

Guidelines for building safety and strategic infrastructure in high-risk areas are currently being developed according to the Menteri Besar.

Seismic risk mapping will be continuously updated using fault movement data and modern technologies including artificial intelligence for improved accuracy. – Bernama