Federal ministry team in Sarawak finds more RON95 subsidy problems

KUCHING: Senior officials from the federal Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living have arrived in Sarawak to address challenges surrounding the RON 95 subsidy implementation in rural areas, discovering additional complications beyond initial expectations.

Led by Noriqram Mohd Noor, Senior Assistant Director of the Ministry’s Petroleum Regulatory Division, the federal team is working alongside the ministry’s management and enforcement personnel stationed in Sarawak.

The delegation has been conducting consultations in Kuching with various groups, including transport operators, business representatives, trade associations, and organisations representing fishermen, farmers, and riverboat operators—all stakeholders impacted by the updated RON 95 regulations.

During these engagements, Noriqram and his colleagues learned that numerous coastal and river-based fishermen depend on RON 95 for their daily activities but lack Road Transport Department (JPJ) driving licenses, as their vessels do not require JPJ registration.

These fishing communities now face uncertainty about accessing RON 95 at the subsidised RM1.99 per litre rate and may instead have to pay the market price of RM2.60.

Additionally, thousands of transporters carrying essential supplies across rural Sarawak may struggle to obtain sufficient subsidised RON 95, given the scarcity of Petronas and Shell stations in remote areas.

Much of rural Sarawak relies on smaller fuel outlets run by local entrepreneurs rather than major oil companies.

Operators of these independent stations have indicated their limited fuel inventory and expressed the need for increased supply quotas.

Noriqram recognised the various concerns emerging across Sarawak during the implementation of the new RON 95 pricing system.

“We acknowledge these areas of concern,” he stated during stakeholder meetings.

“Sarawak’s logistical and geographical conditions differ significantly from Peninsular Malaysian states.

“We are compiling a comprehensive report for the Finance Ministry to identify solutions as quickly as possible.”

Earlier reports indicated that approximately one million rural Sarawakians reside in over 6,000 remote longhouses. Tens of thousands among them own riverboats and chainsaws for agricultural work but may be excluded from the RM1.99 per litre RON 95 price, potentially facing the RM2.60 rate instead due to the absence of valid JPJ driving licenses.

Senator Abun Sui Anyit, representing Belaga district in central Sarawak, initially brought this matter to the ministry’s attention in Putrajaya.

Abun, who serves as Sarawak PH state information chief and Sarawak PKR information chief, indicated he plans to raise this issue urgently in Parliament.

Speaking to media representatives, he recounted his recent visits to communities in Belaga’s interior regions, where residents voiced these concerns.

“Rural Sarawak communities depend on riverboats for transportation and accessing their farmlands,” Abun explained.

“Their primary transport vessels require no driving license.

“These boats consume RON 95 fuel extensively on a daily basis.

“On their farms, they depend heavily on RON 95 to power chainsaws and equipment for processing agricultural produce.

“How can they purchase RON 95 at the reduced RM1.99 rate when they must present both MyKad and JPJ driving license, yet they have never needed licenses to begin with?”

These represent the distinctive realities of rural Sarawak life that policymakers in both Kuching and Putrajaya have yet to fully grasp, according to Abun.

“While reducing RON 95 to RM1.99 is commendable, proper mechanisms should have been established to ensure rural Sarawak is not left behind and forced to pay higher prices,” he added.

Abun also confirmed he is escalating these concerns to national ministry leadership.