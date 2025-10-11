Film workers welcome Budget 2026 social security benefits

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian film industry’s largest workers’ association has expressed strong support for Budget 2026, welcoming enhanced social security provisions and substantial funding allocations for the creative sector.

The Professional Film Workers Association of Malaysia (PROFIMA), representing 22,500 registered members including 8,000 active film crew workers, praised the government’s commitment to protecting gig economy workers while boosting the local film industry.

PROFIMA president Khalil Salleh said Budget 2026, aligned with the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), represents crucial preparation for addressing employment challenges and securing the future of creative professionals.

The association highlighted several key provisions benefiting film and creative industry workers:

Enhanced TVET Funding: Increased allocations for Technical and Vocational Education and Training demonstrate the government’s recognition of skills development as a national priority. Gig workers will benefit from training programmes under GIATMARA, with additional opportunities through HRD Corp and the Department of Skills Development (JPK).

EPF Contribution Incentives: The government will provide matching contributions of up to RM600 annually under the i-Saraan scheme, encouraging voluntary EPF savings among self-employed workers. PROFIMA described this as vital for film and arts sector workers who need retirement security despite working on a freelance basis.

SOCSO Coverage Support: Under the forthcoming Gig Workers Act 2025, which will mandate SOCSO contributions, the government has agreed to subsidise 70% of Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) contributions for arts sector workers registering for the first time, and 50% in subsequent years.

“This is what PROFIMA has been waiting for - to ensure more film workers contribute to SOCSO for workplace safety protection,” Khalil said.

The association acknowledged that whilst mandatory SOCSO contributions face implementation challenges due to various cases and issues affecting workers, the government’s sustained initiative under the Gig Workers Act provides significant hope for comprehensive coverage.

Budget 2026 allocates RM110 million in incentives for film producers, including RM10 million specifically for patriotic films - a commitment PROFIMA views as crucial for creating continuous career opportunities for film workers.

“This allocation will provide ongoing career opportunities for film workers and boost morale during current challenges that require continued support,” the statement noted.

PROFIMA urged the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) to prioritise worker welfare when implementing the film production incentive programme, ensuring career security and professional rights are not sidelined.

The association welcomed the budget’s focus on animation and creative industries, viewing it as perfectly timed to expand global market access and secure better career prospects for future generations.

Film and creative sector workers will also benefit from various provisions including tax relief under STR and SARA schemes, training programmes, education support, and other initiatives under the government’s structured planning framework.

PROFIMA, registered under the Registry of Societies (ROS), has represented behind-the-scenes film workers for 30 years.

Its membership spans 24 career fields and 104 specialised areas of expertise for film crew workers.

The association is also a member of UNI-MLC (Malaysian Labour Centre of the Union Network International).

“PROFIMA views the MADANI Government’s agenda as not only continuing but demonstrating greater commitment to human capital development and worker welfare, without neglecting gig economy workers in Malaysia,” Khalil stated.

The association expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Ministry of Communications, (KESUMA), and all agencies involved in Budget 2026.