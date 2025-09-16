Final victim found in Papar landslide after 10-hour search operation

PAPAR: Rescue teams concluded a ten-hour operation after locating the final victim of a landslide in Kampung Marahang Tuntul at 8.45 pm.

The victim, a ten-year-old girl, was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The landslide occurred at 9.20 am yesterday, burying a mother and her two children under debris.

The first victim, a 34-year-old woman, was found at 4.20 pm during the search effort.

Her six-year-old son was located just five minutes later at 4.25 pm.

The Papar Fire and Rescue Station team arrived at the scene at 9.34 am after receiving an emergency call.

Victims were extricated by the fire and rescue team with assistance from other emergency units.

All three victims were pronounced dead and their bodies were handed over to police for further action.

This tragic discovery brings the total number of fatalities from landslides in Sabah since last Friday to thirteen. – Bernama