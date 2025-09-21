Fire department distributes 150 community boats for monsoon season

KUALA BERANG: The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia has distributed 150 community boats nationwide in preparation for the upcoming Northeast Monsoon season.

Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad stated these boats will enable local communities to conduct prompt evacuations of flood victims.

He confirmed that the department will maintain larger boats on standby for situations involving stronger and swifter currents.

“We have completed the distribution of 150 community boats for the monsoon season to facilitate early community-led evacuations and address logistical challenges,“ he said after closing a media collaboration programme at Hutan Lipur Sekayu.

Nor Hisham explained that previous flood operations in urban areas faced difficulties due to shallow water and numerous obstacles requiring smaller, lighter boats.

The department has mobilised 24,000 personnel to prepare for floods expected to begin in late December.

The government has approved the procurement of 200 new vehicles including boat towing vehicles and light operational vehicles for delivery early next year.

JBPM maintains additional assets comprising 450 marine vehicles, 417 light transport vehicles and 119 heavy transport vehicles.

These enhancements aim to increase the department’s capacity for rescue and assistance operations during emergencies. – Bernama