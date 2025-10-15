Five ATM officers removed from ops role amid military info leak probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Five senior Malaysian Armed Forces officers arrested for allegedly leaking military operational information to smugglers have been removed from all operational duties.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari confirmed the officers are currently assigned to their respective administrative headquarters pending investigations.

He stated the investigation will be conducted fairly with legal action taken against those found guilty while innocent officers will be reinstated.

Adly was responding to a parliamentary question about damage control measures following media reports of tactical security information sales.

The ministry is fully cooperating with authorities and has established an internal investigation board regarding the alleged information leaks.

Public trust rebuilding efforts include emphasising security awareness and procedural compliance across all formations.

Integrity units are being strengthened while education programmes on security, ethics and integrity are enhanced for military personnel.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar previously said personnel were arrested during the MACC’s special operation ‘Op Sohor’.

The officers were believed to have leaked information to smuggling syndicates operating in the Straits of Malacca and Johor waters. – Bernama