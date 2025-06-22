JASIN: A poultry farm in Simpang Bekoh here has been ordered to shut down immediately following ongoing complaints over foul odours and fly infestations that have caused discomfort to residents.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the company failed to resolve the issues despite being repeatedly fined.

“The revocation of the operating licence falls under the authority of the Melaka Department of Veterinary Services director, and the premises will only be allowed to resume operations once the company meets five stipulated conditions...including hygiene and the satisfaction of the residents.

“...as long as the company fails to take corrective measures and comply with the conditions, the factory will not be allowed to operate,” he told reporters at Taman Kesang Damai here.

Earlier, he launched the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme under the Bemban state constituency, which was also attended by the State Housing, Local Government, Irrigation, Climate Change, and Disaster Management Committee chairman, Datuk Rais Yasin.

Elaborating, Dr Muhamad Akmal said the farm closure, which has been in effect since June 18, involves the main coop housing between 70,000 and 80,000 chickens.

He said the main issue was poor management, as the company had only assigned 12 workers to handle 16 coops, resulting in inefficient waste management that led to foul odours and fly infestations.

“This (closure) action is not intended to burden the operator, but rather to safeguard the well-being of residents in the area and to ensure that all companies involved in the state’s livestock sector comply with the prescribed regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the WRUR programme, which provides a platform for the public to voice their concerns directly, reflects the state government’s commitment to addressing the people’s issues comprehensively, in addition to strengthening governance based on the needs of the people and ensuring that no community is left behind.

“...four state constituencies have completed the WRUR programme, and we are (conducting the programme) in the fifth, where we will be stationed here for two weeks with the full involvement of state government machinery, including departments, agencies, and local authorities,” he added.