Foreign tourist arrivals in Terengganu rise 30% with islands as main draw

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu’s syariah-compliant tourism strategy has not affected the arrival of foreign tourists.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris confirmed that foreign tourist arrivals rose by 30% this year compared to 20% last year.

He added that tourists from Australia, Italy and several other European countries made a beeline to the state, with resort islands being their main holiday destinations.

“Almost 90% of these foreign tourists chose the islands, and they understand that Terengganu is a family-friendly destination,“ he told reporters at Wisma Darul Iman.

“They also respect local culture, including dressing modestly in public areas and on beaches.”

“Cleanliness, the hospitality of hotel and homestay operators, as well as the authenticity of the natural environment, are their main attractions,“ he said.

“They come to enjoy the beauty of the islands and beaches, with Pulau Perhentian and Pulau Redang recording the highest overnight stays, while Pulau Kapas and Pulau Tenggol are popular for day trips.”

He added that international tourists have also given Terengganu’s islands special nicknames.

Pulau Perhentian is known as the Untouched Paradise, while Pulau Tenggol is called Black Gem Island.

Pulau Kapas is referred to as Experienced Island, Pulau Bidong as Heritage Island and Pulau Lang Tengah as Sand Coral.

Apart from water sports and recreational activities, Razali said foreign tourists were interested in learning the Terengganu dialect and trying traditional foods, like rice with budu.

This adds a unique experience to their visit to the east coast state.

In a related matter, Razali said as many as 60,000 vehicles were recorded entering the state daily during the recent school holidays via the East Coast Highway 2.

This indicates that Terengganu remains a top destination for domestic visitors. – Bernama