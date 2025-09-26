Foreign woman’s body found in abandoned car in Setapak

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a foreign woman was discovered inside an abandoned car that had reportedly been stationary since last April near a business centre in Setapak.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail confirmed that information about the discovery was received at 11 am last Tuesday.

“Identification by the victim’s child revealed that the 58-year-old woman was a non-Malaysian citizen and had been reported missing from home for a week,“ he said in a statement today.

He stated that preliminary checks found no signs or elements of crime on the victim’s body or at the scene.

“The post-mortem process on the woman was conducted last Wednesday, and we are currently awaiting the results on the cause of death,“ he added.

Investigations revealed that the car did not belong to the victim and was left unlocked at the location.

The case has been classified as sudden death pending the outcome of the post-mortem report. – Bernama