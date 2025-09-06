Forensic pathologist reports threats after testimony in teen death inquest

KOTA KINABALU: Queen Elizabeth Hospital forensic pathologist Dr Jessie Hiu has lodged a police report after receiving threats following her testimony at the Coroner’s Court in the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

District police chief ACP Kasim Muda said Dr Hiu lodged the report yesterday.

“The threats were informed by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital director. The case is under police investigation,” he said when contacted today.

The first witness in the inquest into the death of the Form One student told the Coroner’s Court on Thursday that it was up to the court to decide whether the teenager had committed suicide or otherwise. – Bernama