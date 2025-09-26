Former Perlis MB Azlan Man made claims over RM900,000 for trips - Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court was told today that former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man had made claims totalling RM954,830.10 for overseas travel from 2014 to 2017.

The Assistant Accountant at the Perlis State Education Department, Mohd Aswad Abdul Razak, 42, said the claims involved sums of RM216,260 and RM241,295.40 paid to Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours (W) Sdn Bhd in 2014 and 2015 respectively, while RM253,195.40 and RM244,079.30 were paid to Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd in 2016 and 2017.

Mohd Aswad, who previously held the same position in the Management Services Division of the Perlis State Secretary’s Office, also confirmed a copy of the invoice from Sri Kedawang Travel, amounting to RM216,260, which was related to services provided by the travel agency to Azlan, who was the then Menteri Besar of Perlis.

“It involved the ‘Cost for Flight Tickets & Hotel Accommodation to London, United Kingdom’,“ said the 17th prosecution witness while reading his witness statement at the trial of Azlan, who faces 10 charges of submitting false claims and receiving proceeds from unlawful activities.

Mohd Aswad also confirmed a copy of the tax invoice from Sri Kedawang Travel involving a “12 Days 11 Nights London Tour Package (Full Package)” amounting to RM241,295.40 which was given to Azlan.

Referring to a copy of the tax invoice from Aidil Travel amounting to RM253,195.40, the witness said the document was related to the service ‘Being Charges for Air Ticket & Hotel Accommodation’ provided by the travel agency to the former Perlis Menteri Besar.

He also confirmed a copy of the invoice from Aidil Travel for the ‘Claim for Payment for Overseas Travel Package Service for the Perlis Menteri Besar on 23-30 Nov 2017” amounting to RM244,079.30.

“I confirm that throughout my service from 2014 in the Management Services Division, the Perlis Menteri Besar’s Office did make applications regarding the Overseas Leave facility. It is an offence if an application for overseas leave allowance is made, but the trip does not take place,“ he said during examination-in-chief by Deput Public Prosecutor Noralis Mat.

According to Mohd Aswad, if the supply or service was not rendered, payment could not be made.

“Payment is made based on the government’s order to the supplier or company after the received service is completed and certified by the Cost Centre based on the documents submitted,“ he said.

Azlan, 67, is charged with five counts related to false claims for overseas holiday facilities amounting to over RM1.18 million, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office between December 2013 and December 2017.

The claims involved quotations for flight tickets to London, United Kingdom, as well as invoices from travel companies Sri Kedawang Travel & Tour (W) Sdn Bhd and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

For all the charges, he is charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(2) of the same act, providing for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the false particulars or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Azlan also faces five charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM1.06 million between Feb 19, 2014, and December 2017 at several locations, including the Maybank branch on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, CIMB Bank branch in Putrajaya, and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel here, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

In addition, Azlan also faces five alternative charges for allegedly misappropriating RM1.06 million belonging to the Perlis government, which was paid to Sri Kedawang Travel and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

These offences were allegedly committed at the Maybank branch on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here, the CIMB Bank branch in Putrajaya, and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel here, between Feb 19, 2014, and Dec 2017, under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail sentence of not less than six months and a maximum five years and whipping, as well as being liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi continues on Nov 3. - Bernama