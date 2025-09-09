Former property agent fined RM23,000 for My Home housing scheme fraud

BUTTERWORTH: A former property agent was fined a total of 23,000 ringgit at the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud related to the My Home Housing Scheme.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah handed down the sentence to 45-year-old A. Thirumurthi and ordered him to serve 19 months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

Thirumurthi admitted to deceiving 32-year-old G. Muralidaran by falsely claiming involvement in the sale of a 198,000 ringgit housing unit under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government scheme.

The victim deposited 7,393.60 ringgit through five transactions into Thirumurthi’s bank account at a Bertam branch between September 24, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

All charges were brought under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutors Noor Azura Zulkiflee and Muhammad Syahmi Mohd Sanusi handled the case while the accused was unrepresented.

Noor Azura requested the court to impose a lesson-based sentence given the seriousness of the offences committed.

Thirumurthi appealed for a minimal fine citing his current employment as an e-hailing driver earning less than 2,000 ringgit monthly while supporting his mother, wife, and three children while managing several health issues including heart problems.

The judge imposed fines of 8,000 ringgit or six months imprisonment for the first charge, 3,000 ringgit or three months for the second charge, 5,000 ringgit or four months each for the third and fourth charges, and 2,000 ringgit or two months for the fifth charge. – Bernama