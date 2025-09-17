Four Myanmar nationals arrested for murder of countryman in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Police have arrested four Myanmar nationals including a married couple for the suspected murder of their countryman at workers’ quarters near Sonchong farm in Gua Musang.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the suspects aged between 30 and 46 have been remanded for seven days starting from yesterday.

A team from the Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department raided workers’ quarters in the Ulu Galas Permanent Forest Reserve and arrested three men and one woman at approximately 7.30 am yesterday.

The murder is believed to have occurred due to jealousy after the victim reportedly hugged the female suspect in her thirties before all four assaulted him with a machete until he died.

All four suspects failed to produce any valid travel documents during police checks.

They are being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid travel documents.

In a separate development, police arrested three family members aged between 19 and 60 and seized Yaba pills and ketum leaves worth approximately RM1.6 million on September 10.

Officers raided a house near Mukim Pauh Panji and arrested one man and two women after discovering 18 yellowish paper packages containing suspected Yaba pills weighing 12.02 kilogrammes.

Police also seized 150 clear plastic packages believed to contain ketum leaves during the same operation.

All suspects in the drug case have been remanded for two weeks starting from September 11.

The drug case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. – Bernama