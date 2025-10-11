Gig Workers Bill 2025 awaits royal assent for historic protections

KANGAR: The Gig Workers Bill 2025, which has been passed by Parliament, is now awaiting Royal Assent from the King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim before it is gazetted and becomes law.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong described the legislation as a historic and crucial milestone, particularly in safeguarding the rights and welfare of gig workers who face various risks due to their lack of formal employment status and protections.

Sim said once the Bill is gazetted and enforced as an Act, it will provide gig workers access to a formal complaint mechanism for disputes, the right to association, and comprehensive social security coverage under the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO).

“Previously, gig workers lacked institutional labour protection; they couldn’t go to the Industrial Court, were not covered by the National Wages Consultative Council Act on minimum wage issues, and had no comprehensive PERKESO coverage,“ Sim explained.

“Issues such as workplace safety and health, or protections under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, were also absent. These matters can now be formally addressed under the provisions of this Act,“ he told reporters after the Perlis state-level Trade Union Assembly here today.

Sim said the legislation is a comprehensive framework for the gig sector, having been drafted in consideration of current needs, evolving workplace trends, and broader labour and economic factors.

He added that the Ministry is actively conducting a nationwide roadshow to educate gig workers on the new Act, field their questions, and clarify the rights and protections it grants them.

Sim also announced an RM10 million government allocation for next year, dedicated to nationwide trade union development in a move to strengthen the labour movement and enhance worker welfare.

“The fund, which is accessible through the Department of Trade Union Affairs, is open to all trade unions in both the public and private sectors,“ he said. - Bernama