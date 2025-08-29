Gig Workers Bill 2025 safeguards Malaysia’s workforce, says FMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of the Gig Workers Bill 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday is a balanced and progressive move to formalise and safeguard Malaysia’s significant gig workforce, said the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM).

FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said the bill, which was presented by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, provides much-needed structure in key areas such as income security, social protection through the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO), and access to a dedicated dispute resolution mechanism.

“These measures are essential to safeguard the welfare of gig workers while recognising the unique nature of the gig economy,” he said in a statement today.

Soh said the bill also reflects a mature understanding of the new economy and sets a precedent for inclusive worker protection.

“We would like to emphasise that focus must now be on ensuring the implementation is pragmatic, avoids placing unintended burdens on businesses, and ultimately fosters a fair and sustainable ecosystem for all parties involved.

“We hope that all relevant stakeholders will come together to ensure that the bill achieves its intended objectives for gig workers while supporting the sustainability and competitiveness of Malaysian industries,” he said.

At the same time, Soh noted that while employees in the manufacturing sector already operate under the protection of existing labour legislation, the bill represents a forward-looking approach to the realities of the modern economy.

The bill establishes an adaptable foundation that acknowledges the possibility of more flexible work arrangements, including gig-style models, that may emerge even within traditional industries in the future, including manufacturing, he added.

Soh also emphasised that the success of the bill hinges on balanced implementation that safeguards workers’ rights while maintaining innovation, competitiveness and growth in the platform economy, cautioning that over-regulation could inadvertently stifle the very sector it aims to protect. - Bernama