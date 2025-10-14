GOF Central Brigade seizes over RM1.12 billion in smuggling operations

KUALA LUMPUR: The General Operations Force Central Brigade has recorded seizures worth over RM1.12 billion as of October 13 this year.

GOF Central Brigade Commander SAC Hakemal Hawari said this extraordinary success resulted from various operations to curb cross-border smuggling and criminal activities.

He told a media conference that the total seizure so far is RM1,129,600,000, surpassing the previous highest amount of RM465.2 million recorded by the GOF Central Brigade Headquarters.

The seized items included e-waste, liquor, cigarettes, palm oil, fireworks, and items from Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah.

Battalion 5 recorded seizures worth RM305.3 million, followed by Battalion 6 with RM150.6 million.

Battalion 19 recorded RM116.9 million in seizures, while Battalion 4 recorded RM91.6 million.

Enforcement actions also led to the busting of syndicates smuggling illegal foreigners with the detention of 774 individuals.

The detained individuals included nationals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Nepal.

A total of 26 cases under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 were also recorded.

These cases involved the detention of 37 individuals, including 10 Malaysians, 24 Indonesians, and three Bangladeshis.

Hakemal said the influx of illegal immigrants can have a huge impact on the country’s social, economic, security, health, and political stability.

He urged the public to continue channelling information related to crime and suspicious activities to the police.

This cooperation will assist authorities in their efforts to curb these illegal activities. – Bernama