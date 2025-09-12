GOF seizes timber worth RM2.9 million in Pasir Mas sawmill raid

KOTA BHARU: The 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force seized logs and processed timber estimated at nearly RM2.9 million during a raid on a sawmill in the Apam Industrial Area, Pasir Mas.

Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed that an inspection of the premises uncovered 1,590 round logs of various species and 1,900 pieces of processed timber.

He stated that the sawmill had failed to update records concerning the transfer of timber brought into the premises.

“Several pieces of timber-processing equipment and two heavy machines were also seized for investigation, with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM2.9 million.”

“The seized items have been handed over to the Kelantan State Forestry Department for further action,” he said in a statement, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 69(1) of the National Forestry Act 1984.

In a separate operation, GOF personnel seized various cosmetic products following the inspection of a vehicle at a roadblock in Chabang Empat Salam, Rantau Panjang.

Nik Ros Azhan explained that during the inspection, various cosmetic products from Thailand were found in the vehicle, and the driver failed to present any valid documentation for the goods.

“The driver, a 36-year-old local man believed to be responsible for distributing the cosmetic products to the local market, was also arrested and the total value of the seizure, including the vehicle was estimated at RM259,000.”

“All the seized items have been handed over to the Kelantan Pharmacy Enforcement Branch for further action and the case is being investigated under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.” – Bernama