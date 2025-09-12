Government warns against outside provocation in Kampung Sungai Baru

PUTRAJAYA: The government will not compromise with outside parties causing provocation that results in chaos and disrupts the process of vacating terrace houses in Kampung Sungai Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa expressed great disappointment over the commotion that led to Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman being injured.

She stated the incident resulted from intervention by outside parties trying to influence residents to reject the redevelopment project there.

“Actually, yesterday I expressed my disappointment and regret over what occurred,” she said at a special media conference here today.

“I also was informed of the truth, what happened yesterday was done by non-residents.”

Dr Zaliha described the situation as very disturbing and acknowledged knowing the identities of those involved.

She assumed there are parties wishing to take advantage of this issue and vowed not to give them the opportunity to do so.

The government wants to ensure the eviction carried out according to the court order proceeds properly without any outside disturbance that could disrupt public order.

She urged those who disagreed to channel their objections through proper channels rather than causing provocations or organising demonstrations.

“If there is dissatisfaction over compensation, there are court processes they can use,” she emphasized.

Dr Zaliha expressed disappointment over statements comparing the commotion with conflicts abroad, calling such comparisons unnecessary.

“Why do we want our country to be in turmoil?” she questioned, reaffirming her commitment to preventing anyone from taking advantage of the situation.

She stressed the government works hard to ensure peace in the country and called for rejection of such disruptive activities. – Bernama