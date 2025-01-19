KUALA LUMPUR: The government is prepared to allocate funds to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations interested in organising activities under the “Bersih Semua Tempat” (BeST) programme in the Federal Territories.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the initiative aims to promote cleanliness and incorporate a clean environment into the daily lives of Federal Territory residents.

“We have provisions at the Federal Territories level to support this initiative. Our goal is to implement it at the community level, and we encourage NGOs to collaborate with us as strategic partners. A budget has been allocated to facilitate their involvement,“ she said.

She told this to reporters after launching the BeST programme simultaneously for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan here, today.

Dr Zaliha said the implementation of the BeST programme is in line with the efforts to promote the federal territories as clean and sustainable cities and at the same time build a positive image of the country for the 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship and the Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Earlier, she also launched the Federal Territories Flag Flying Campaign in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day celebration this Feb 1.

This year, 72,000 Federal Territories flags of various sizes will be distributed across Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.