PUTRAJAYA: The government has once again emphasised that the use of government machinery or allocations in the campaign for the Ayer Kuning state by-election in Perak, or the general election (GE), is strictly prohibited.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also MADANI Government’s spokesperson, said that this stance aligns with the recent statements and decisions made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Prime Minister previously stated that there should be no announcements regarding government allocations during the campaign period for any by-election, including the Ayer Kuning by-election or the general election.

“So, during any election campaign period, there can be no announcements regarding the distribution of government allocations,” he told a press conference today.

Fahmi said this in response to claims by the non-governmental organisation, Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih), that they had detected at least three violations of the principles of free and fair elections during the Ayer Kuning by-election campaign.

Anwar had previously warned that after the nomination process for the Ayer Kuning by-election, all parties involved must refrain from using government machinery or allocations for campaign purposes.

On the allegation that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had organised a large-scale Aidilfitri celebration and invited prominent celebrities, Fahmi said that the issue was not discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting.

However, based on Ministry of Communications’ experience, he said that most of the celebrities did not charge any fee for their performances, or charge only a nominal amount, for such events.