GSF humanitarian mission nears Gaza to break blockade with aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian convoy is closing in on Gaza on its 24th day of voyage from Barcelona.

Malaysian activist Zulfadhli Khiruddin reported the group is currently navigating between Greek and Libyan waters.

Nearly 58 vessels of various sizes are expected to rendezvous with the final group departing from Greece within the next 24 hours.

Zulfadhli expressed hope for continued support and prayers for the mission’s main objective of breaking the Gaza blockade.

The group remains on high alert as they approach the critical zone near Gaza.

Mission members conduct training drills several times daily to prepare for potential threats or contingencies.

The flotilla carries food, medicine, and a message of peace across the Mediterranean Sea.

It is scheduled to reach Gaza waters by the end of this month with over 1,000 volunteers aboard nearly 70 boats.

All Malaysian volunteers sail under the Sumud Nusantara banner led by Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim serves as patron of Sumud Nusantara involving eight Asian nations.

GSF represents an international coalition from Europe, Asia, South Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

All delegations emphasise non-violence and the flotilla’s role as a symbol of global solidarity with Gaza. – Bernama