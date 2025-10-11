Health and education ministries to discuss potential school closures over influenza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health will hold discussions with the Ministry of Education regarding potential further actions including school closures in response to increasing influenza clusters.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated this consideration follows the detection of most outbreaks in schools and kindergartens.

He clarified that any final decision on school closures remains under the jurisdiction and discretion of the Education Ministry.

“We consistently provide guidance advising symptomatic individuals to avoid school attendance while emphasising protective measures like mask-wearing and hand hygiene.”

“Our current approach involves continuous monitoring with planned discussions with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek regarding necessary further interventions.”

Dr Dzulkefly revealed that 97 influenza clusters were recorded as of Epidemiological Week 40 through the Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection surveillance systems.

“This represents a significant increase from the previous week with most clusters concentrated in educational institutions as confirmed by Minister Fadhlina.”

He reassured the public that most reported cases remain mild with recommendations focusing on rest, hydration and standard preventive procedures.

“Influenza control requires collective responsibility particularly within schools, kindergartens and communities to protect personal and family health.”

The Ministry of Health had previously reported 97 influenza A and B clusters in Week 40 compared to just 14 clusters the previous week.

All states recorded increases with Selangor leading at 43 clusters followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 15, Penang with 10, Johor with nine and Kedah with five. – Bernama