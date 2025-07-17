Health and study reasons why 30% skip PLKN 3.0

KOTA TINGGI: Around 30 per cent of participants in the first two series of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 did not attend training, according to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He stated that health concerns and higher education opportunities were the primary reasons for their absence.

Mohamed Khaled explained, “So far, each series of PLKN 3.0 has recorded an absentee rate of about 10 to 15 per cent, mostly due to valid reasons such as illness or having just offered a university placement.”

He shared these details after attending the Kembara Lestari Kota Tinggi event with Universiti Malaysia Pahang Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) in Felda Lok Heng Barat.

PLKN 3.0 remains in its trial phase, with full implementation expected next year. The programme retains a 45-day training period and has received positive feedback, particularly on its military training components.

“Participants from the previous two series gave good feedback and requested that the military training content be improved,“ he added.

The first series of PLKN 3.0 was held at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Kuala Lumpur from January 12 to February 25, while the second series ran from May 11 to June 24.

The third series is scheduled from September 7 to October 21 at camps in Kuala Lumpur and Pekan, Pahang. - Bernama