Hikers urged to check weather conditions amid landslide risks

KUALA LUMPUR: Hikers around the federal capital must exercise extreme caution and remain alert to current weather conditions during outdoor activities.

Kuala Lumpur Police Internal Security and Public Order Department chief SAC Khalid Saion stated that unstable weather significantly increases landslide and water surge risks in popular hilly areas.

“Rain and thunderstorms pose serious dangers to all hikers who should check weather conditions before undertaking any hiking activities,” he told a press conference after a landslide simulation exercise in Section 6, Wangsa Maju.

Approximately 500 personnel from multiple agencies participated in the disaster simulation to strengthen coordination and response capabilities.

The exercise involved members from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent, Fire and Rescue Department, City Hall, and Civil Defence Force implementing National Disaster Management Agency directives.

Khalid confirmed the simulation successfully tested agency readiness in terms of both manpower and logistics during the eight-hour operation.

“The response time from emergency call reception to first security team arrival was swift and within prescribed timeframes,” he added.

Authorities selected the Wangsa Maju location following a 2022 landslide that affected five houses and twenty-eight residents in the area. – Bernama