Home minister says Kelantan police chief’s consensual rape view is personal

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has described the recent proposal by Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat calling for legal action against both parties involved in underage consensual sex as merely a personal opinion.

Speaking at a press conference after observing the operations at the National Registration Department counters on the first day of free replacement of damaged MyKad chips, Saifuddin said the proposal was based on crime statistics specific to Kelantan.

“That is his opinion, and for now it remains just that - his personal view.”

“It’s not something I should comment on.”

“He gave his opinion based on the data and cases reported in Kelantan, which suggest that many of these incidents involve consensual acts.”

Mohd Yusoff recently stirred public debate after suggesting that legal action should be considered against both individuals involved in “consensual rape” cases, rather than only prosecuting the male partner.

He said the issue will be further discussed with the relevant stakeholders, including the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the Education Department, to find more effective preventive measures.

According to Kelantan Police data, more than 90% of reported sexual offences in the state involve consensual acts between underage individuals, but in most cases, only the male is charged.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin also rapped certain quarters, including human rights groups, for selectively condemning Mohd Yusoff’s proposal while remaining silent when police officers are harmed in the line of duty.

“When police are injured or pelted with stones, there’s silence.”

“Not a single word was heard from these groups.”

“If you want to be a human rights advocate, be one across the board,” he chided. – Bernama