Influenza cases surge, schools hit by cluster outbreaks

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is seeing a sharp rise in influenza cases, with hundreds of schools and kindergartens nationwide hit by cluster outbreaks since September, the Health Ministry revealed.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said although the situation remains under control, the rapid spread of infections through educational institutions – from preschools to universities – warrants close attention.

He was replying to Suhaizan Kaiat (Pulai), who asked about the severity of the influenza situation, its impact on schools and measures to curb the spread.

Dzulkefly explained that influenza, or seasonal flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, mainly types A and B.

“Most individuals recover within a week, but high-risk groups such as children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses are vulnerable to serious complications such as pneumonia or encephalopathy,”

he said.

He added that the ministry monitors influenza through its Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections surveillance systems, with outbreaks managed by the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

In 2025, consultation rates have climbed from 7.4% in Epidemiological Week 40 (Sept 28 to Oct 4) to 9.2% in Week 41 (Oct 5 to Oct 11), a moderate rise compared with 2024, when cases peaked at 9.6% in late July and early August before stabilising at about 8%.

Although the current figures remain slightly below last year’s peak, Dzulkefly said the upward trend since late September indicates the need for continued vigilance.

From Epidemiological Week 1 to 41, influenza cluster outbreaks have been reported across 535 institutions, with schools accounting for the majority.

Breakdown of clusters:

0 schools at 352 (65.8%);

0 kindergartens at 96 (17.9%);

0 colleges/institutions at 35 (6.5%);

0 private homes at 33 (6.2%);

0 workplaces at 10 (1.9%);

0 care centres at six (1.1%); and

0 prisons/rehabilitation centres at three (0.6%).

He said the number of school clusters surged from eight in Week 39 to 111 in Week 40, peaking at 202 in Week 41 before easing to 56 in Week 42.

He added that secondary schools recorded the steepest increase, from one cluster in Week 39 to 47 in Week 40 and 65 in Week 41.

“Primary schools showed a similar trend, rising from three to 26 (clusters) and then 72 clusters during the same period. Vocational colleges, private schools and childcare centres also reported smaller but notable spikes.”

To prevent further transmission, the Health Ministry has issued several guidelines for parents, teachers and schools.

Among the key measures are:

0 parents should keep children with fever, cough or cold at home and seek medical attention;

0 teachers should advise symptomatic students to avoid classes and obtain treatment promptly; and

0 schools must reinforce health education, encourage mask-wearing and hand hygiene, and report suspected outbreaks early to the district health office.

Temporary school closures may be considered in consultation with the health office if clusters become widespread.

“The cooperation of parents, teachers and health authorities is essential in preventing further spread of the influenza virus,” he said, adding that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely.