JAKIM offers welfare aid and counselling for families of Gaza flotilla volunteers

SEPANG: The Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) is prepared to provide welfare assistance, including financial aid and counselling support, to the families of the 34 Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stated this move is important to ensure the welfare of family members is protected because it also involves emotional aspects.

“JAKIM does have spiritual counsellors, so they can help (family members) if there’s any stress because a loved one is at sea,” he said during a press conference after visiting the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) at the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) Central Warehouse.

Mohd Na’im added that JAKIM could also look into channelling financial aid or whatever else is needed for the families.

He described the mission carried out by the 34 Malaysians as a noble effort that not everyone is capable of undertaking.

The minister recalled that the GSF’s mission was clear, with the goal of sending medical and food aid to the people in Gaza.

He expressed his appreciation to the media for providing continuous coverage and conveying accurate narratives to Malaysians about the mission.

“The media plays an important role in building the people’s spirit and conveying accurate information,” he said.

Mohd Na’im added that the right narrative not only strengthens the spirit of the 34 volunteers but also gives hope to the people of Malaysia as a whole.

A total of 34 Malaysians are participating in the GSF mission, which is currently in international waters near Greece.

The flotilla is expected to enter the yellow zone at any time before its scheduled arrival in Gaza waters at the end of this month.

The Malaysian contingent is part of activists from 45 countries sailing to Gaza to break the blockade of the enclave.

These activists are resolutely facing various obstacles and threats, including drone attacks.

Malaysia became the first country to recognise the mission through the Prime Minister’s support.

The GSF voyage across the Mediterranean Sea is carrying food supplies, medicine, and a message of peace.

It also urges an end to the war and famine crisis while demanding the opening of humanitarian corridors to Gaza. – Bernama