John Sikie Tayai elected new president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak

KUCHING: Datuk Seri John Sikie Tayai has been elected as the new president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak for the 2025-2028 term.

The Kakus assemblyman secured the position during the party’s sixth triennial delegates’ conference final day.

Sikie received 186 votes to defeat Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, who obtained 154 votes.

He succeeds Datuk Seri Joseph Salang Gandum, who chose not to defend the presidential post.

Datuk Majang Renggi won the deputy president position uncontested following Datuk Snowdan Lawan’s withdrawal.

The Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development II also serves as Samalaju assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie retained her position as PRS Women chief unopposed.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang was elected as the new Youth chief unopposed.

Both automatically serve among the party’s seven vice-presidents by virtue of their positions.

The other five vice-presidents include Kanowit MP Datuk Sri Aaron Ago Dagang and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Also elected were Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang and Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang.

Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol completes the list of seven vice-presidents for the party.

PRS remains a key component party within the Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition government. – Bernama