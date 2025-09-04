Johor issues guidelines to prevent activities against Islamic teachings

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government will introduce new guidelines to ensure that activities, including cultural performances, remain free from practices contrary to Islamic teachings.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the guidelines were developed in collaboration with Universiti Tun Hussien Onn Malaysia.

He stated that these guidelines will serve as a comprehensive reference for organisers to align all events with Islamic principles.

Mohd Fared emphasised that the guidelines will cover not only cultural activities but also sports and other events.

He stressed that any activities involving worship elements, offerings, or practices that could affect rationality are strictly prohibited.

The chairman clarified that traditional performances like kuda kepang are permissible as long as they exclude any worship elements.

He explained that cultural practices complying with Islamic law remain acceptable under the new framework.

Mohd Fared revealed that the Johor Islamic Religious Department had received approximately 10 complaints over the past two years involving worship-related practices.

These complaints included issues related to gambling, bomoh activities, and certain ritual practices.

He announced that enforcement measures will be strengthened to prevent such activities from occurring.

The guidelines come in response to a recent viral video showing a ceremony linked to a kuda kepang performance.

This traditional dance involves flat horse effigies made of woven bamboo or rattan accompanied by gamelan music.

The performance sometimes becomes associated with trance rituals that contradict Islamic teachings.

Three men were recently sentenced by the Syariah Court to one month’s jail and fined 2,000 ringgit each for participating in the worship ritual shown in the viral video. – Bernama