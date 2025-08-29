Johor mosques hold special prayers after Segamat earthquake

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Islamic Religious Department has instructed 1,038 mosques and Friday prayer halls across the state to conduct special prayers following a minor earthquake in Segamat early today.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid announced that the solat hajat and doa selamat prayers would be held after Friday prayers today.

“May Allah grant our prayers,” he stated in a Facebook post.

Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi confirmed no property damage, injuries or casualties resulted from the 3.4-magnitude tremor that occurred at 4.24 am.

The District Disaster Management Committee chairman advised residents to remain calm and report emergencies to authorities while avoiding unverified information.

“Latest updates can be obtained from official sources such as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) or other government agencies,” he added.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located 22 kilometres northeast of Segamat at a depth of 10 kilometres.

This marks the fourth tremor recorded in the district within one week.

MetMalaysia reported that tremors were also felt in several parts of Johor.

Segamat previously experienced three minor quakes on August 24, 27 and 28 with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.1. – Bernama