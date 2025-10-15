Johor police bust drug syndicate, seize RM5.33 million in narcotics

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have dismantled a drug distribution syndicate and seized narcotics valued at RM5.33 million in a series of raids.

The operation, conducted on October 10 and 11, resulted in the arrest of four local men aged between 35 and 54.

Police confiscated 37.62 kilogrammes of various drugs during three separate raids across the city.

In the first raid at a Taman Delima condominium, officers detained two men and seized 10 kg of MDMA powder, 2 kg of ecstasy pills, 735 g of ecstasy powder, 110 g of syabu, 60 g of Erimin 5 pills and drug processing equipment.

A second operation along Taman Sri Tebrau roadside led to another arrest and the discovery of 1.44 g of methamphetamine.

The third raid at a Jalan Larkin condominium netted one suspect and 15.31 kg of MDMA powder, 3.46 kg of ecstasy powder, 3.49 kg of ecstasy pills, 1.72 kg of ketamine, 430 g of Erimin 5 pills, 260 g of ganja and 38 g of syabu.

Johor police chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the seized drugs could have supplied approximately 115,948 individuals if they had reached the local market.

He revealed the syndicate had been active since March and used heavily guarded apartments as storage locations before distributing drugs to nightclubs.

All suspects tested positive for methamphetamine in urine screenings, with two having prior drug and criminal records.

Police have remanded the suspects for seven days until October 17 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction.

Authorities also seized three vehicles and jewellery worth RM123,200 under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, bringing the total seizure value to RM5.45 million.

Ab Rahaman emphasised that the success resulted from continuous intelligence gathering and public cooperation, vowing no compromise against drug distribution activities. – Bernama