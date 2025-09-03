Johor police raid eight entertainment centres, detain 83 Myanmar nationals

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police raided eight entertainment centres across several districts on Aug 30 and 31, detaining 83 Myanmar nationals believed to be involved in illegal activities.

State police chief CP Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said those arrested, aged between 22 and 47, comprised 47 men and 36 women, adding that they were picked up by the Johor Criminal Investigation Department under Op Noda.

Of the total, nine were caretakers, 29 hostesses, one cook and 44 customers, many of whom did not possess valid travel documents.

“The outlets in Johor Bahru Selatan, Iskandar Puteri, Kulai and Seri Alam were operating without business or entertainment licences and had hired foreign workers without permits,” he said in a statement.

Police also seized account books, sales receipts, mobile phones, tablets and RM5,088 in cash.

The case is being investigated under several provisions of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1998, the Johor Bahru City Council Trade, Business and Industrial Licence By-laws 2016, the Local Government Act 1976, and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Kamarul Zaman said police will continue to intensify such operations and will not compromise with foreigners residing illegally in the country.

The public is urged to channel information on criminal activities to Johor police via the hotline 019-2792095 or operations room at 07-2212999. - Bernama