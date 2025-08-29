Johor quakes highlight urgent need for fault line remapping and monitoring

JOHOR BAHRU: A series of minor earthquakes that have struck Johor since Sunday has highlighted the urgent need to intensify remapping and monitoring of active and ancient fault lines in Peninsular Malaysia.

Disaster Management Programme coordinator and senior lecturer at ELMU University, Dr Rabieahtul Abu Bakar, said particular attention should be given to the Mersing Fault, as well as ancient fault lines such as Bukit Tinggi, Bentong–Raub and Kenyir.

She emphasised that a comprehensive study of these faults must incorporate advanced technologies, including 3D mapping and micro-seismic zonation, to determine the actual risk levels in affected areas.

“A high-density seismometer network, along with GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and InSAR (Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar), should be deployed to detect micro-deformation in the earth’s crust, particularly for urban microzonation, as recommended by seismic experts.

“In addition, the national seismic hazard map and building design parameters must be updated. For instance, the peak ground acceleration (PGA) values should be revised based on the 2025 Segamat incident,” she told Bernama today.

Rabieahtul further stressed that building structures must comply with the Malaysian adaptation of Eurocode 8 (MS EN 1998), which has been widely adopted since the 2015 Ranau earthquake.

“Critical structural audits should also be carried out, particularly on schools, hospitals, mosques and bridges. Where necessary, strengthening or retrofitting works must be undertaken. Effective implementation requires close coordination between JMG (Minerals and Geoscience Department), MetMalaysia, JKR (Public Works Department) and local authorities,” she said.

She added that a free-broadcast early warning system should be developed, including the installation of sirens at potential quake-prone sites identified through geospatial mapping, as well as a rapid notification system capable of providing timely alerts to the public.

Citing data from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), Rabieahtul said that every USD1 invested in disaster risk reduction and preparedness could save up to USD15 in post-disaster recovery costs.

She also urged Malaysia to move towards becoming a nation that is proactively prepared rather than reactive, by ensuring preparedness begins now, before disaster strikes.

She advised parents to identify the nearest evacuation sites and guide their children on safety measures, such as covering their heads with a helmet or a hard book, avoiding the use of lifts, and carrying a prepared emergency kit in case of evacuation from home.

“Teachers and schools are encouraged to provide disaster preparedness education and conduct effective evacuation drills, while children should be taught not to wait for their parents during a tremor but to move immediately to open areas for safety.

“Most importantly, the public must understand the ‘Drop, Cover, Hold On’ safety procedure—drop down, take cover under a sturdy table, hold on until the shaking stops, exit calmly after the tremor, avoid using lifts, and stay clear of cracked walls or ceilings,” she explained.

Earlier today, a minor earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was detected in Segamat, marking the fourth such incident recorded in the district this week.

Previously, Segamat recorded three minor earthquakes on Aug 24, 27, and 28, with magnitudes ranging between 2.5 and 4.1. - Bernama