JPJ enforcement officers to use body-worn cameras from November

PUTRAJAYA: Road Transport Department enforcement officers nationwide will begin using Body-Worn Cameras starting November for more effective enforcement and enhanced service integrity.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that 100 cameras have been allocated with RM2.3 million funding for the initial implementation phase.

He confirmed that all enforcement personnel will eventually wear the devices during field operations as part of the second phase rollout.

Loke stated that this initiative demonstrates JPJ’s commitment to evidence-based enforcement where all field actions are recorded and monitored objectively.

He specified that personnel involved in special operations, particularly those addressing overloading offences, must wear the cameras due to higher risks.

The minister revealed that some officers will also carry pistols for protection against informants who sometimes challenge enforcement personnel.

JPJ believes this initiative will transform enforcement culture and increase public confidence in the department’s transparency.

This measure reinforces JPJ’s commitment to performing enforcement duties professionally and with high integrity.

The initiative aligns with the MADANI Government’s aspirations to strengthen governance and public trust in enforcement agencies.

JPJ also received four new Honda CR-V vehicles from PLUS Malaysia Berhad during the event, continuing their strategic collaboration since 2019. – Bernama