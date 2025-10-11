Kelantan hopes Budget 2026 infrastructure projects proceed on schedule

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Government hopes that major infrastructure projects prioritised for the people can be implemented according to the schedule announced in Budget 2026.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud listed new projects including the upgrade of the Rantau Panjang road to a four-lane dual carriageway and the Pasir Mas-Rantau Panjang railway line.

Other important projects announced include the upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport and main road projects for Kubang Kerian–Bachok and Pasir Mas–Salor.

The Bandar Baru Tunjong Urban Drainage System and the Mukim Tiong and Mukim Jelutong Regional Sewage Treatment Plant projects were also highlighted.

Rural Water Supply System projects in Pasir Mas and the Machang Water Treatment Plant project will also benefit the state.

“Also benefiting the state is the Machang Water Treatment Plant project, the implementation of the Non-Revenue Water Programme, and various other initiatives that will drive the prosperity of the people,” he said.

The state government hopes more new projects in the agricultural and tourism sectors will be given attention under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

He noted both sectors have great potential to generate sustainable economic growth for Kelantan.

Major projects like the Kota Bharu–Kuala Krai Highway and flood mitigation projects are hoped to be implemented orderly and on schedule.

This includes projects approved but not yet started in previous Malaysia Plans.

“The state government greatly welcomes the allocation announced for Kelantan to strengthen the prosperity and well-being of the people,” he added.

The successful implementation will strengthen the state’s development foundation and directly improve the people’s standard of living. – Bernama