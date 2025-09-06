KESUMA drafting amendments for 24-hour Perkeso coverage under Act 4

KEPALA BATAS: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) is drafting amendments to the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), to provide 24-hour social security protection for employees under the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said if there are no issues, the amendments to the bill are expected to be tabled in Parliament this year, aiming to offer comprehensive protection even outside working hours.

“I am grateful that it has been approved by the Cabinet after several years of advocacy, and we are now drafting amendments to the Act.

“For example, if an employee takes his wife and children out for dinner after work, he currently has no protection. After the amendments, 24-hour coverage will be provided, including outside working hours,” he said at a press conference after the 2025 National Trade Union Assembly in Bertam, today.

He also noted that the amendments to the bill providing comprehensive protection is necessary, given the existing gap in coverage, as only 40 per cent of Malaysians are currently protected by private insurance.

Explaining further, Sim said the protection would also allow workers to access health treatment, rehabilitation, and other necessary services in the event of an unforeseen incident, ensuring their survival and helping maintain a competitive workforce in the country.

Meanwhile, he noted that KESUMA has begun reviewing 28 labour laws under the ministry, to ensure that national legislation provides optimal, up-to-date protection for workers.

He said the review includes several major laws, such as the Employment Act 1955, the Sabah Labour Ordinance, and the Sarawak Labour Ordinance.

Sim also noted that low-income earners can now access free legal services at the Industrial Court, thanks to collaboration between KESUMA, the Bar Council, the Sabah Law Society (SLS), and The Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS). - Bernama