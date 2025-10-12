KESUMA launches nationwide tour to explain Gig Workers Bill 2025

KANGAR: The Ministry of Human Resources will embark on a nationwide tour to provide detailed information about the Gig Workers Bill 2025.

Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong stated the initiative aims to educate gig workers about the protections and rights guaranteed by the forthcoming legislation.

He has already engaged with gig workers in Penang, Perlis, and Kuala Lumpur, meeting musicians, filmmakers, and e-hailing drivers.

“This initiative will not be confined to specific states, we will consider the most suitable locations and target groups,“ he told reporters after the “Jalan Teruihhh Lindung Kendiri X Santai Anak Utara” Meet & Greet event.

Sim expressed his ambition to take the tour across the entire country to ensure it reaches every part of Malaysia.

The Gig Workers Bill 2025 has been approved by Parliament and now awaits royal assent from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

Once gazetted, the bill will become law with the aim of safeguarding and enhancing the welfare of gig workers nationwide.

Sim explained that the recent event was part of the tour and included a question and answer session with gig workers.

Numerous participants raised questions about their rights and benefits under the Social Security Organisation during the session.

“We also want to gather their feedback on the bill,“ Sim added.

He noted that as this is the first such law, the ministry wants to be prepared for any future improvements.

Several gig workers who attended the event commended the government’s efforts through the Ministry of Human Resources.

Food delivery riders expressed satisfaction with the detailed explanation provided by the minister regarding social security protection.

Hasina Abdul Hamid, a 51 year old food delivery rider from Beseri, found the information on the bill and Perkeso benefits clear and helpful.

“Such programmes should be held more frequently,“ she said.

She appreciated the minister’s calm and thorough approach in addressing questions during the session.

Suhaimi Harun, a 58 year old food delivery rider from Padang Besar, praised Sim for his clear explanation of Perkeso benefits.

He expressed confidence that the bill will empower and recognise the important contributions of gig workers to the nation.

“I hope these programmes continue, with the involvement of other relevant agencies,“ Suhaimi added. – Bernama