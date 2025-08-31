King and Queen attend 2025 National Day celebration in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah made a surprise appearance at the 2025 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya this morning.

Their arrival at eight am in a blue Proton Satria Neo with registration number WWW1 generated enthusiastic cheers from the crowd that had gathered since the previous evening.

The King personally drove the compact hatchback which originally featured CamPro engine technology during its production years between 2006 and 2015.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and his wife Datin Azrina Puteri Mohamed Mahyuddin welcomed Their Majesties upon their arrival at the Royal Stage.

Trumpets announced the ceremonial segment beginning with the Royal Salute and national anthem performed by the Main Guard of Honour band.

Five helicopters then executed a spectacular flyover carrying the Jalur Gemilang alongside Malaysian Armed Forces flags across the Putrajaya sky.

His Majesty inspected the parade and received the Royal Salute from the Main Guard of Honour comprising four officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment. – Bernama