King Charles extends warm National Day greetings to Malaysia’s King and people

KUALA LUMPUR: King Charles III and Queen Camilla have extended heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and the Malaysian people on the nation’s 68th National Day.

The British monarch expressed his appreciation for the strong ties and special friendship between the United Kingdom and Malaysia in a message released through the British High Commission.

King Charles affirmed his confidence in the Commonwealth’s continued ability to draw upon its remarkable diversity and invaluable connections.

He stated that these connections would continue to be nurtured for the benefit of all Commonwealth citizens both now and in the future.

The King welcomed the ongoing commitment of both governments to work on shared priorities including growth, security, innovation and education.

He expressed deep admiration for Malaysia’s natural beauty as one of the world’s most biodiverse countries and its preservation efforts for future generations.

King Charles also acknowledged Malaysia’s role as an international champion for inclusive and sustainable development and its current position as ASEAN Chair.

The royal couple extended their warmest good wishes to the King and people of Malaysia for the year ahead. – Bernama