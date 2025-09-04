KPDN targets 20,000 Rahmah sales nationwide to ease cost of living

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is targeting 20,000 sessions of the Jualan Rahmah Madani Programme (PJRM) nationwide this year to broaden public access to essential goods at more affordable prices.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stated this target marks a 190% increase compared to 2023 and a 61% increase from the initial 2024 goal following an additional government allocation.

He revealed that 15,308 PJRM programmes have been implemented nationwide since January 1, covering 222 parliamentary constituencies, 600 state constituencies and 40 Federal Territories zones.

The initiative is supported by 1,234 strategic partners including hypermarkets, wholesale markets, retail shops and cooperatives offering goods 10-30% below market rates.

Armizan said the ministry took proactive measures following the announcement of an additional one-off RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) for adults benefiting 22 million Malaysians.

From August 31 to September 2, KPDN’s enforcement division inspected 8,438 premises while price monitoring officers checked 316 items daily at 1,160 premises.

All items under the SARA programme have been placed on the price monitoring list with the ministry receiving five official complaints to date.

Every official complaint will be acted upon within 24 hours to safeguard supply and maintain price stability according to the minister.

The public is encouraged to submit complaints through KPDN’s official platforms for immediate action. – Bernama