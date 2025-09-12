KPKM empowers Kg Tanah Melintang with RM1m and TVET courses

KUALA PILAH: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has committed one million ringgit to empower Kampung Tanah Melintang through the MADANI Adopted Village programme.

Secretary-General Datuk Seri Isham Ishak announced the allocation would fund Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses in mushroom cultivation and chili sauce production.

Infrastructure projects include constructing a village monument, tarring 300 metres of road, repairing roofs, installing solar lights, and purchasing a hearse.

The Turkish embassy in Malaysia contributed approximately 150,000 ringgit worth of equipment to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanah Melintang’s computer lab.

“The embassy has donated laptops, smartboards, sound systems, and furniture to expand digital skills access among youth,” Isham stated during the programme launch.

He highlighted the ministry’s strategic initiatives to develop agriculture through community participation and utilisation of unused land.

A pioneer corn cultivation project in Juasseh, Kuala Pilah has shown early success through land consolidation and local community involvement.

Kampung Tanah Melintang possesses potential for cultivating coconuts, corn, and traditional vegetables like maman to meet strong domestic demand.

The ministry will provide technological support, technical services, seeds, fertiliser, and advisory assistance to ensure systematic agricultural efforts.

Marketing concerns are addressed through the ministry’s support system, including marketing agencies and harvest collection centres.

Integrated cooperation between federal and state governments alongside village communities can reactivate unused land for national food security. – Bernama